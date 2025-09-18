Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP

Middle East News
18-09-2025 | 05:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP

Syria will strike several security and military agreements with Israel by the end of the year, a foreign ministry official told AFP on Thursday.

"There is progress in the talks with Israel," said the official who requested anonymity because they were not allowed to brief the media, adding that several agreements are expected to be signed "by the end of the year".

"Primarily, these would be security and military agreements," they said.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Security

Deals

Israel

Ministry

LBCI Next
UAE may downgrade ties with Israel if West Bank annexed: Reuters
US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-04

Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-16

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-07

Gaza truce talks end with 'no breakthrough,' to resume in evening: Palestinian official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

UAE may downgrade ties with Israel if West Bank annexed: Reuters

LBCI
World News
02:27

US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
16:28

Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results “in the coming days”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-26

Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

LBCI
World News
2025-07-24

Syrian, Israeli ministers to attend US-brokered meeting in Paris: Senior diplomat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Beirut Port explosion investigation turns a corner with arrest of MV Rhosus owner

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli airstrike targets car in Baalbek, casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

A year later: Inside Israel’s unprecedented pager attack on Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

High-stakes Israeli-Syrian security talks held in London ahead of UN summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More