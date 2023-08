Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

The caretaker Environment Minister, Nasser Yassin, shared a video on "X" along with a statement expressing concern about the waste left behind after the recent concert by Amr Diab on Beirut's waterfront.



In the video, Yassin showed the public road leading to the location of Amr Diab's concert along Beirut's seafront, which was littered with waste after the event.

هذا الصباح الطريق العام المؤدي لمكان حفلة #عمرو_دياب على واجهة بيروت البحرية والنفايات المرمية عشوائيا بعدها. اما في الداخل فحدث ولا حرج.



كنا قد لفتنا نظر بلدية بيروت حول الزام الشركة المنظمة رفع النفايات وتنظيف المكان على نفقتها. وعليه ينبغي على محافظ بيروت تسطير محاضر نظافة… pic.twitter.com/qNjBrny3kp — Nasser Yassin (@nasseryassin) August 20, 2023

He commented, "This morning, the public road leading to Amr Diab's concert venue on Beirut's waterfront was covered in irresponsibly discarded waste. Inside, the situation wasn't any better."



Yassin added, "We had previously drawn the attention of the Beirut Municipality to the responsibility of the organizing company to clean up the waste and restore the area at its own expense. Therefore, the Beirut Governorate should issue fines for public cleanliness violations according to Article 25 of Decree No. 8735, which stipulates that 'anyone who commits a violation of dumping waste, papers, peels, empty cans, or other similar items or leaves them in front of their place of business or home shall be punished.'"



He further stated, "The event organizing company must also clean the site and adjacent streets at its own expense and cover the costs of treatment and disposal under the principle of 'the polluter pays,' as outlined in the Solid Waste Management Law 80 (2018). It's important to present evidence of these violations to the municipality."