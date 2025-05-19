Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

Lebanon News
19-05-2025 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun: Lebanon&#39;s path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to peace during a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, declaring that peace in Lebanon must begin with the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Aoun emphasized the vital role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and called for an immediate halt to Israeli hostilities and a return to the terms of the ceasefire agreement. He stressed that stability in South Lebanon—and the broader region—depends on respect for international agreements and boundaries.

Calling on the international community to uphold its responsibilities, Aoun demanded Israel's complete withdrawal from all Lebanese territory to internationally recognized borders and the release of all Lebanese prisoners.

On bilateral matters, Aoun affirmed Lebanon's commitment to maintaining strong relations with Syria, underlining the importance of cooperation between the two countries in addressing shared challenges. 

He specifically urged for rapid coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments to ensure the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees, highlighting the urgency of forming joint committees to advance this goal in the interest of both nations.

"Lebanon has always been a pioneer of constructive ideas in the region," Aoun said. "Our distinguishing value is our people, and our added value is freedom and pluralism."

He noted Lebanon's readiness to embrace a just and lasting peace: "To the world, we say: only the peace of justice is true and lasting peace. We are confident that with your support, and with Egypt's voice echoing ours, the world will listen and answer the call for peace."

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

Lebanon

Peace

UN

Resolution 1701

Egypt

LBCI Next
PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Lebanon's PM warns of renewed military escalation, urges commitment to Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-07

President Aoun to ATFL: Israel’s actions complicate situation, Lebanon remains committed to Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-14

Lebanese FM discusses with UN Special Coordinator Resolution 1701 ahead of her New York visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Sisi urges immediate Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon during visit by President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-09

Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-18

Fainting incidents and overcrowding briefly suspend voting in Kfar Zabad – Zahle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:39

Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Voter turnout remains low in Beirut, higher in Baalbek-Hermel, and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More