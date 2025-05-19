Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to peace during a joint press conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, declaring that peace in Lebanon must begin with the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Aoun emphasized the vital role of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and called for an immediate halt to Israeli hostilities and a return to the terms of the ceasefire agreement. He stressed that stability in South Lebanon—and the broader region—depends on respect for international agreements and boundaries.



Calling on the international community to uphold its responsibilities, Aoun demanded Israel's complete withdrawal from all Lebanese territory to internationally recognized borders and the release of all Lebanese prisoners.



On bilateral matters, Aoun affirmed Lebanon's commitment to maintaining strong relations with Syria, underlining the importance of cooperation between the two countries in addressing shared challenges.



He specifically urged for rapid coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian governments to ensure the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees, highlighting the urgency of forming joint committees to advance this goal in the interest of both nations.



"Lebanon has always been a pioneer of constructive ideas in the region," Aoun said. "Our distinguishing value is our people, and our added value is freedom and pluralism."



He noted Lebanon's readiness to embrace a just and lasting peace: "To the world, we say: only the peace of justice is true and lasting peace. We are confident that with your support, and with Egypt's voice echoing ours, the world will listen and answer the call for peace."