Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

TotalEnergies, in partnership with Eni and QatarEnergy, has initiated exploration activities in Lebanon's Block 9.



The launch was marked by a visit to the Transocean Barents drilling rig, attended by prominent Lebanese officials, including Speaker of the Parliament M. Nabih Berri, Prime Minister M. Najib Mikati, and Minister of Energy and Water M. Walid Fayad, among others.



The drilling rig has been stationed in Block 9, approximately 120 km off the coast of Beirut, since August 16th.



During the visit, Lebanese officials were briefed on the preparations for drilling an exploration well, scheduled to commence in the upcoming days.



The decision to proceed with exploration comes after the peaceful delimitation of the maritime border. TotalEnergies and partners Eni and QatarEnergy committed to drilling an exploration well in Block 9 in 2023.



Romain de La Martinière, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Lebanon, expressed gratitude for the support of Lebanese authorities and partners, stating, "This exploration well will allow us to assess the materiality of hydrocarbon resources and production potential in the area."



TotalEnergies holds a 35% interest as the operator of Block 9 Offshore Lebanon, in conjunction with Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%).



TotalEnergies, a global multi-energy company, has been present in Lebanon since 2018. As the operator of Blocks 9 and 4, TotalEnergies executed the first-ever exploration well drilled in Lebanese deep waters in Block 4 in early 2020, adhering to contractual obligations.



The company, alongside ENI and QatarEnergy, is preparing to conduct a second exploration well in Block 9 during 2023.



For more information about TotalEnergies' exploration and production endeavors, visit https://totalenergies.com.lb/en/exploration-and-production.



About TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company engaged in producing and distributing various energy sources, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity.



With a commitment to affordability, cleanliness, and accessibility, TotalEnergies operates in nearly 130 countries, placing sustainable development at the core of its projects.



Cautionary Note



The terms "TotalEnergies," "TotalEnergies company," or "Company" used herein refer to TotalEnergies SE and its affiliated entities. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this document are based on economic data and assumptions within a specific economic, competitive, and regulatory context. Such information and statements may prove inaccurate in the future and are subject to risk factors.



Neither TotalEnergies SE nor its subsidiaries are obligated to publicly update the forward-looking information contained herein.



Information about risk factors impacting TotalEnergies' financial results or activities can be found in its most recent Registration Document filed with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).





