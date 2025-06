Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal

Lebanon’s Ministry of Tourism announced on Instagram that Tourism Minister Laura Lahoud and Jeita Mayor Walid Baroud reached an amicable agreement allowing the municipality to temporarily operate, maintain, and manage the Jeita Grotto.



The ministry said the popular tourist site will reopen to visitors “very soon” for the summer season, once final legal procedures—now in their final stages—are completed.