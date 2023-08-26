News
Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling
Lebanon News
2023-08-26 | 04:52
Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling
After former minister Wael Bou Faour brought up the issue of carcinogenic agricultural pesticides being used in Lebanon and the smuggling mafia behind it, Bou Faour announced that he had filed a report and received a promise from the prosecutor of the judiciary that action would be taken.
He added during LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show that there is “so far no news of any action, but we might see it in the coming days.”
He indicated that after raising the issue, he received information about other companies, saying: 'I refrained from disclosing names to give the judiciary and security agencies time to act.'
He also explained how these pesticides enter the country, stating that 'there is a portion that enters through smuggling, and here I question the role of customs, especially since the big names are known and they are currently trying to hide the goods. Therefore, there is a need for the authorities to expedite their actions. Another portion enters through the Port of Beirut, and soon we will open the file of neglect at the port.'
He pointed out that he raised the issue because he took on this matter when he assumed the Ministry of Health, and there are ongoing special investigations.
He described what is happening as organized crime.
“All Lebanese food is unsafe, just like water. There is no oversight or testing. Even medicines are feared,” he added.
Bou Faour emphasized the need to withdraw these substances as a preliminary step, especially in the absence of the Food Safety Authority that we need as a reference, despite the appointment of its president without its existence.
According to his information, some were involved in introducing insecticides as agricultural pesticides and some of them had the Ministry of Health's approval label on their packaging through manipulation. They receive approval even though some deceive the Ministry of Health.
“How can hundreds of tons of insecticides enter beyond the needs of the Lebanese state without catching the attention of those concerned?” he asked.
He also noted that the danger of solid waste on health is greater than the danger of sewage, and recently, there has been no inspection of any industrial plant to verify the operation of purification stations.
In the political aspect, Bou Faour believed that there was no serious movement, considering that the French message had been exaggerated.
“What's the difference between sending a message or holding meetings here?” he asked.
He pointed out that there are serious names on the table, and that they must make good choices, “especially since waiting for external initiatives will not yield results."
