Addressing the Challenge of New Syrian Displacement: Mikati Calls for Action and International Engagement

Lebanon News
2023-08-29 | 04:28
Addressing the Challenge of New Syrian Displacement: Mikati Calls for Action and International Engagement
Addressing the Challenge of New Syrian Displacement: Mikati Calls for Action and International Engagement

During a morning meeting at the Grand Serail, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Sharafeddine, Acting General Director of General Security Brigadier General Elias Baysarri, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Defense Council Brigadier General Mohamed Moustapha to address the issue of the new Syrian displacement to Lebanon.
Minister Sharafeddine stated after the meeting that “the meeting revolved around the topic of the recent Syrian displacement that has been occurring for the past three weeks, which is a very dangerous phenomenon.”
“Because the displaced individuals are entering through unauthorized crossings, a thoughtful mechanism to deter this situation was discussed,” he stressed.
“This involves border monitoring and coordination with responsible entities in Syria, as well as disseminating information to army, intelligence, and general security centers to initiate coordination with municipalities to hold accountable anyone who hosts unauthorized displaced individuals. In the meantime, we are discussing the imposition of sanctions, and this matter is under consideration. An agreement was reached to also establish contact with Syria at the highest level. Given the security nature of the matter, Brigadier General Baysarri will oversee these communications,” he added.
Mikati received Lebanon's ambassador to Russia, Shawki Bou Nassar, who said after the meeting: "It was an honor for me to meet with PM Mikati, during which we discussed various matters related to the bilateral relations between Lebanon and the Russian Federation.”
“I briefed his Excellency on the situation of the Lebanese community in Russia, particularly the students, amidst the challenging circumstances that the region is going through due to the military events in Ukraine,” he added.
“I reassured Mikati that all members of the community are well, especially the students. The Lebanese-Russian relations are good, and hopefully they will continue to develop for the benefit of Lebanon,” he concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

Syria

