MP Abou Faour: If there is no internal will stemming from Lebanese MPs and political blocs, no external attempt will yield any results
Lebanon News
2023-08-29 | 07:17
MP Abou Faour: If there is no internal will stemming from Lebanese MPs and political blocs, no external attempt will yield any results
Democratic Gathering member MP Wael Abou Faour emphasized that the solution in Lebanon lies in electing a new president for the republic and establishing a new governance structure capable of implementing and endorsing an economic-social project.
After meeting with the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, Abou Faour stated that it is evident that the will for reconciliation has not prevailed, and reconciliation has not fallen.
Therefore, they anticipated the month of September, which he believed would be marked by the arrival of foreign envoys to Lebanon.
He indicated that there is talk of more than one envoy that might come to Lebanon and more than one proposal. He reiterated that if there is no internal will stemming from Lebanese MPs and political blocs, no external attempt will yield any results.
Abou Faour considered that the will for reconciliation must emerge from within, pointing out that everything that is happening is a waste of time because, in the end, everyone will sit at a table.
Regardless, they will sit at the table of reconciliation, and internal reconciliation, with external support, can lead them out of their dilemma.
"Some reject reconciliation in form, and some reject it in substance. So far, there are no indications of stances on either side of the discussion. Of course, responsibilities are not parallel and balanced; there are different responsibilities," he stated.
He continued, "Until this moment, there does not seem to be internal will, perhaps due to internal calculations and external desires. There doesn't appear to be a genuine will for reconciliation."
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
08:01
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
Sports News
News Bulletin Reports
