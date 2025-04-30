Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami says official exams to begin July 9, no optional subjects

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami announced Wednesday that official high school exams will begin on July 9 and span five days, with the academic year extended until June 13 to ensure sufficient instructional time.



Speaking at a press conference, Karami confirmed that adjustments have been made to the content of several subjects based on their relevance to the official certificate.



However, she said there will be no optional subjects, as the current conditions support all candidates.



Karami emphasized that the educational decisions resulted from thorough studies, focusing on the level of material covered in each subject.



She added that all necessary material and logistical requirements have been secured to ensure the exams proceed smoothly.