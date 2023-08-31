Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference

The Lebanese Judges Association considered that obstructing the progress of judicial cases to impede justice by submitting liability lawsuits before the General Assembly of the Court of Cassation - which in turn is obstructed - is a chapter in a long series witnessed by the Lebanese people for a long time.



It has become deeply entrenched in the Beirut Port explosion case and has extended to most files, especially those related to financial crimes and anti-corruption efforts.



The statement noted that the goal is evident, which is to prevent the desired outcome through arbitrary use of the right to litigation, to the point where this right has become a means of escaping punishment.



The Lebanese Judges Association pointed out that the scene is dark and grim, based on the lack of actual independence for the judiciary, the failure to abolish immunities, the capture of judicial appointments, the failure to appoint or form judges to complete judicial bodies, the inundation of courts with counterclaims and liability lawsuits, the use of media and communication channels to pressure the courts, and even deliberate neglect in addressing the financial situation of judges, leaving the judicial institutions without the minimum prerequisites for work.



They considered all of these to be heinous acts that require legislative and institutional solutions, including the enactment of new laws for "salvation" and the amendment of some laws to prevent the continuation of the existing situation that has led us all to the abyss.



The Lebanese Judges Association emphasized that the catastrophe has been and continues to be in the political practices that have hindered any progress in accountability mechanisms but have contributed to deepening protections of various kinds.