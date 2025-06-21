B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike

News Bulletin Reports
21-06-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
B-2s in motion, Fordow on alert: Israel debates next steps as Trump weighs US strike

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The fate of the war remains unclear for Israel. Either the United States intervenes directly and strikes Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant—allowing Tel Aviv to end the war within a week—or the confrontation drags on, as Israel's army chief Eyal Zamir declared, until Israel fully dismantles Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Amid this uncertainty, news of at least three B-2 bombers taking off from Whiteman Air Force Base, accompanied by refueling aircraft, has become a leading story in Tel Aviv. These bombers are capable of carrying massive bombs that could penetrate the Fordow facility. 

The key question now: Are they heading toward the region, or is this a training mission?

In either case, multiple military and intelligence officials have confirmed that the Israeli air force cannot independently carry out a strike on what Israelis call Iran’s “holy grail”—the Fordow site—regardless of the tactics or types of bombs used.

Several proposals to destroy the facility have been floated—some considered unrealistic. One scenario involves digging a deep tunnel beneath the site and dropping multiple bombs there, a process estimated to take at least 10 hours, given the area’s heavy protection by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

With these scenarios in play, Israel now awaits a decision from U.S. President Donald Trump—and the fate of the B-2 bombers—to determine whether the Fordow strike is imminent or will occur within the two-week deadline Trump set, a period expected to bring serious escalation and devastating consequences for both Tehran and Tel Aviv.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

United States

B-2

Donald Trump

Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

LBCI Next
Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-20

Easter Sunday turns violent: A bloody day in South Lebanon as Israel steps up strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

Washington Post: Trump backs diplomacy as internal debate intensifies over potential strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17

Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Ticking clocks and shrinking stockpiles: can Israel or Iran hold out longer?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Only 20 in service — US B-2 stealth bombers take flight amid Iran-Israel tensions: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20

Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:38

Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-17

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
World News
2025-05-05

Belgian mother and son die in Jordan floods: Authorities say

LBCI
Middle East News
14:27

Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
11:03

Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Syrian security forces arrest Bashar al-Assad’s cousin at Lebanon border: SANA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:01

Israeli navy targets Hezbollah building in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
00:18

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:39

Several 'powerful' blasts heard in southwest Iran: Media

LBCI
World News
15:57

Trump says two weeks is 'maximum' for Iran decision

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More