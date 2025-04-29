US congratulates Canadian PM Carney on election win

29-04-2025 | 14:57
US congratulates Canadian PM Carney on election win
US congratulates Canadian PM Carney on election win

The United States on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the victory of his Liberals after a campaign dominated by rejecting threats from President Donald Trump.

"The United States extends its congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his party on their win in Canada's recent federal elections," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Canadia

Mark Carney

Donald Trump

Mark Carney's Liberals win Canada's election
Three teens convicted in Sweden over shooting attack on Israeli defense firm
