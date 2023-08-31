On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2023-08-31 | 04:15
High views
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
1min
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah

Member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc, MP Alain Aoun, revealed that the principles of dialogue with Hezbollah are being established today, along with an agreement on the name of the President. He pointed out that within this agreement, the name of the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, is included, as it is the name proposed by the other party.

He clarified, on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that in the coming days, the possibility of reaching an agreement on administrative decentralization, which is now limited to two or three points, will be determined, in addition to the issue of the credit fund.

Aoun believed that the presidency is not limited to a name but marks the beginning of a new phase in the country, including activating the state's institutions. He considered that the upcoming "era" priority is economic and reform-oriented.

The member of the Strong Lebanon Bloc considered that if there is no agreement among the parliamentary blocs on the President's name, whoever it may be, the [Presidential] era cannot be successful.
Aoun revealed that dealing with the candidate's name, Jihad Azour, was a means to "waste time," indicating that his name was put forward as a facade.
 

