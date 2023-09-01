Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-09-01 | 06:51

LBCI
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
0min
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon

During his visit to Lebanon on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Iran's commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, including Lebanon.

He underlined that electing a president is an internal issue for Lebanon, and its leaders possess the necessary competence and wisdom to reach an agreement to resolve the presidential election issue.

