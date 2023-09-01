Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, has affirmed his rejection of any external interference that could affect the political decisions made by Lebanon's political elite.



"We believe that if these interventions continue, they will only further complicate the situation," he said.



During a press conference, he noted that "the Islamic Republic of Iran has never interfered in the internal affairs of the Lebanese Republic. However, as long as Lebanon requests it, the Islamic Republic will not hesitate for a moment to provide any support required to support Lebanon, its state, army, people, and resistance."



He emphasized that Iran supports any consensus reached by Lebanese political officials.



"We view positively the restoration of relations between Tehran and Riyadh to their normal state, and there are some other countries currently engaging in dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran, whether openly or secretly, to return relations to their normal state with Iran," the Iranian Foreign Minister stated.



He also declared that neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia intends to interfere or influence the political decisions made by Lebanese politicians.