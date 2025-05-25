Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

Lebanon News
25-05-2025 | 04:53
High views
Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon's local elections
2min
Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal congratulated soldiers on the successful completion of municipal and mukhtar elections, commending their “honorable performance” in maintaining security throughout the electoral process.

He noted that Lebanon is going through a sensitive period marked by exceptional challenges. “Once again, you have proven yourselves worthy of trust and responsibility, demonstrating unwavering commitment and discipline,” he said. “You remain the guardians of Lebanon’s democratic image.”

General Haykal highlighted the military’s role in creating a secure environment for the elections, resolving incidents with professionalism, and arresting those who fired gunshots, saying these efforts were key to the success of the national event and a reflection of the army’s role as a pillar of stability and protector of the constitution.

He acknowledged the weight of the army’s responsibility but expressed full confidence in the troops’ resilience. “No matter how difficult the circumstances, I am certain you will continue the path of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty to safeguard the nation and the dignity of its people.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Rodolph Haykal

Municipal Elections

On Resistance and Liberation Day, Speaker Berri honors sacrifice and southern resilience
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23

Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Trump says Gulf tour could raise up to $4 trillion

