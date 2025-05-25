Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal congratulated soldiers on the successful completion of municipal and mukhtar elections, commending their “honorable performance” in maintaining security throughout the electoral process.



He noted that Lebanon is going through a sensitive period marked by exceptional challenges. “Once again, you have proven yourselves worthy of trust and responsibility, demonstrating unwavering commitment and discipline,” he said. “You remain the guardians of Lebanon’s democratic image.”



General Haykal highlighted the military’s role in creating a secure environment for the elections, resolving incidents with professionalism, and arresting those who fired gunshots, saying these efforts were key to the success of the national event and a reflection of the army’s role as a pillar of stability and protector of the constitution.



He acknowledged the weight of the army’s responsibility but expressed full confidence in the troops’ resilience. “No matter how difficult the circumstances, I am certain you will continue the path of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty to safeguard the nation and the dignity of its people.”