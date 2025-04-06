UN denounces Russia's 'disregard' for civilians after missile attack on Kryvyi Rig

06-04-2025 | 06:15
UN denounces Russia's 'disregard' for civilians after missile attack on Kryvyi Rig
UN denounces Russia's 'disregard' for civilians after missile attack on Kryvyi Rig

The U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights Sunday denounced Russia's "reckless disregard" for civilians after a missile attack killed 18 people including nine children in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig.

"The use of an explosive weapon with wide area effects by the Russian Federation in a densely populated area -- and without any apparent military presence -- demonstrates a reckless disregard for civilian life," Volker Turk said in a communique.

AFP

