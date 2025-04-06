The U.N.'s high commissioner for human rights Sunday denounced Russia's "reckless disregard" for civilians after a missile attack killed 18 people including nine children in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig.



"The use of an explosive weapon with wide area effects by the Russian Federation in a densely populated area -- and without any apparent military presence -- demonstrates a reckless disregard for civilian life," Volker Turk said in a communique.



AFP