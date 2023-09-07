Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges

2023-09-07 | 05:13
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government&#39;s Responsibility Amid Lebanon&#39;s Challenges
Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati Stresses Government's Responsibility Amid Lebanon's Challenges

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday at the beginning of the Cabinet session that the government is bearing its responsibility.

“Bearing responsibility is not an easy matter, and everyone witnesses that we are resisting and doing our best to overcome this difficult phase," he noted.

He expressed his support for the parliamentary dialogue and encouraged the political forces to engage in serious discussions leading to expediting the election of a president. He also thanked the Arab brothers, the Quint Committee, and friendly countries for their continuous efforts to assist Lebanon in overcoming its political and economic crises.

On another note, Mikati pointed out that the government is responsible for economic, health, and food security.

“I call on the ministries and relevant authorities to monitor prices and protect citizens from the dangers of greed and to impose sanctions on violators who exploit people and deplete their capabilities," he added.

He continued, "With the start of the academic year, we are following the outcry of parents about the high school fees in schools, where they are forced to pay in dollars at varying rates without clear standards. I have contacted the Minister of Education, who is absent from today's session, to request strictness in this regard, and private schools should consider the current economic situation when increasing fees. In addition, there is a proposal to increase fees in public schools and the Lebanese University, which will be presented to us during the discussion of the budget law project. We will study it in a way that eases the burden on parents and enables them to send their children to public schools and the Lebanese University."

He added, "What concerns us is the new influx of waves of Syrian displacement through illegal crossings. What is worrying is that the majority of the new displaced are young people. The army and security forces are making commendable efforts to prevent unjustified displacement convoys, which threaten our sovereignty and impose a sharp disruption that affects the Lebanese reality intentionally or unintentionally. We will discuss this file in today's session to determine the required steps, including holding a special Cabinet session next week with the participation of the Army Commander and the leaders of the security agencies because the responsibility is collective and requires everyone's cooperation. Based on the proposal of the Minister of Public Works and Transport, we will hold a special session next week to discuss the situation at Beirut Airport and the opening of Qleiaat Airport."

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

Cabinet

