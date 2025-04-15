Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported

Lebanon News
15-04-2025 | 05:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon&#39;s Aitaroun, casualties reported
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported

An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in the town of Aitaroun, located in the Bint Jbeil district of South Lebanon.  

Preliminary reports indicate that there were casualties, though the exact number and the condition of the injured remain unclear. 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Drone

Target

Vehicle

South Lebanon

Aitaroun

Casualties

LBCI Next
UN human rights office concerned about Israeli strikes on civilians in Lebanon
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

Israeli drone targets vehicle in Ras Naqoura, no casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-02

Israeli drone strike targets prefabricated room in Yaroun, no casualties reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-11

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Bassil accuses political system of blocking reforms calls for full transparency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

Finance Minister says Lebanon hopes to meet foreign bondholders in coming year

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Beirut and Mount Lebanon chamber unveils service robot

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

Lebanon's Youth and Sports Minister Nora Bayrakdarian reinstates legitimacy of Gymnastics Federation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

Finance Minister says Lebanon hopes to meet foreign bondholders in coming year

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More