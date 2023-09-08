UN Special Coordinator applauds Lebanon's diplomatic efforts for UNIFIL renewal

Lebanon News
2023-09-08 | 08:18
High views
UN Special Coordinator applauds Lebanon&#39;s diplomatic efforts for UNIFIL renewal
0min
UN Special Coordinator applauds Lebanon's diplomatic efforts for UNIFIL renewal

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, discussed with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, the context of renewing UNIFIL's mandate in the Security Council this year. 

The Special Coordinator welcomed the Foreign Minister's visit to New York to follow up on the renewal process and his direct meetings with Security Council members and the UN Secretary-General, given its importance in explaining Lebanon's perspective.

Bou Habib and Wronecka emphasized "the importance of continuing coordination between UNIFIL and the Lebanese authorities following the new resolution adopted by the Security Council and in line with the SOFA agreement, which is evident on the ground in the south through continuous and effective coordination between the two parties."

They also discussed the importance of finding a solution to the remaining land border points to enhance stability in the south and preserve Lebanon's rights.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Abdallah Bou Habib

United Nations

Special Coordinator

Joanna Wronecka

UNIFIL

Security Council

