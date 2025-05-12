MP Hasbani to LBCI: Christians, Muslims are responsible for preserving equal representation in Beirut

MP Ghassan Hasbani stated that the previous dysfunction in the administration of the Beirut Municipality stemmed from the lack of a clear structural framework, which led to inefficiencies in municipal operations.



In an interview with LBCI, Hasbani emphasized the need to reorganize governance mechanisms, arguing that addressing the current structural flaws would significantly improve the capital's municipal performance.



"If the current elections secure the required parity, it will positively impact discussions on restructuring Beirut's governance laws," he said.



Hasbani also stressed that both Christians and Muslims are responsible for preserving the principle of equal representation in the Beirut municipal elections.