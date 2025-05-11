Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI

Security sources told LBCI that intermittent tensions have been reported at polling stations in the town of Fnaidek in Akkar, specifically at a public school and an Al-Makassed Association center, due to overcrowding.



According to the sources, each station has seen around 700 voters. The Lebanese army has attempted to clear out the stations to ease pressure, but the number of people remains high.



On another note, a dispute broke out outside a polling station in a town in Akkar on Sunday, prompting the Lebanese army to intervene and restore order.