Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon

The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, expressed on Saturday his optimism in light of recent positive developments in Lebanon's horizon, despite the clouds of unconstitutional proposals surrounding the presidential elections, which are fading away.

Geagea reiterated, during his meeting with the Special Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon, Ambassador Joanna Wronecka that the solution lies in the return of constitutional life to its regular course and the opening of the Parliament to ensure the accomplishment of this event. He expressed his satisfaction with the conviction of others regarding the necessity of opening the Parliament for successive electoral sessions.