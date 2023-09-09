Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

Former Minister and MP Walid Jumblatt commented on Saturday on the political developments, referring to his messages to both US mediator Amos Hochstein and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian during his meeting with Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi.

"Abroad, there are those who do not help with the presidential elections, and internally there are voices that say yes to a void. So I called on Hochstein, since he succeeded in demarcating the borders between Lebanon and Israel in accordance with Lebanese demands, with some disputed points remaining and Abdollahian, who said they are in favor of presidential elections, he should translate that into action," he noted.

Regarding Speaker Nabih Berri's call for dialogue, Jumblatt expressed his hope in an interview with "Al-Anbaa" online newspaper that "the initiative succeeds in getting Lebanon out of the deadlock."

Regarding the events in Sweida, Jumblatt said that he haven't heard of a plan related to Syria and Iraq, and “the demands of the people of Sweida are the demands of the entire Syrian people, the same demands that began in 2011, and nothing has changed."

He concluded by emphasizing that he does not believe in conspiracy theories.