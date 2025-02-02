News
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Lebanon News
02-02-2025 | 06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
A shocking crime in Faraya, a village in Lebanon's Keserwan District, left Khalil Khalil (born 2005) dead after he was deliberately run over, eyewitnesses said.
According to reports, Khalil was in the town when he was targeted in an attempted assault, prompting him to flee in his car. He contacted his sister, telling her he was being chased by unidentified individuals.
As he attempted to reach her, a young man intercepted him and ran him over in front of a hotel.
The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with demands for the suspect’s arrest and severe punishment. Security forces are actively pursuing the perpetrator.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Faraya
Crime
Security
Suspect
