A shocking crime in Faraya, a village in Lebanon's Keserwan District, left Khalil Khalil (born 2005) dead after he was deliberately run over, eyewitnesses said.



According to reports, Khalil was in the town when he was targeted in an attempted assault, prompting him to flee in his car. He contacted his sister, telling her he was being chased by unidentified individuals.



As he attempted to reach her, a young man intercepted him and ran him over in front of a hotel.



The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with demands for the suspect’s arrest and severe punishment. Security forces are actively pursuing the perpetrator.