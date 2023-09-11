Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file

2023-09-11 | 05:36
Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees&#39; file
2min
Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file

The legal quorum for the Cabinet session on Monday to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis in the Grand Serail was not achieved.

Consequently, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, decided to convene a consultative meeting with the attending ministers, the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, and the Acting General Director of General Security, Elias al-Baysari, according to Mikati's Media Office.

Mikati expressed his regret over the absence of certain ministers from the session, especially those who have been vocal on this issue throughout the day, seemingly for political posturing rather than genuine engagement with the matter. He emphasized that the government has never delayed making appropriate decisions.

Furthermore, Mikati stated that the Lebanese Army and all security agencies diligently fulfill their duties in this regard. What is needed now is a unified and national stance on approaching this issue, particularly in light of the recent influx of hundreds of Syrians through illegal border crossings.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami, along with the following ministers: Abbas Halabi (Education and Higher Education), Ziad Makari (Information), George Kallas (Youth and Sports), Youssef Khalil (Finance), Najla Riachi (State for Administrative Development Affairs), Georges Bouchikian (Industry), Johnny Corm (Telecommunications), Bassam Mawlawi (Interior and Municipalities), Mohammad Wissam Mourtada (Culture), Firas Abiad (Public Health), Moustafa Bayram (Labor), Ali Hamie (Public Works and Transport), and Issam Sharafeddine (Displaced).

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
