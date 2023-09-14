Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file

Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 05:12
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file
0min
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, received the new Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at his residence in Yarzeh on Thursday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador Bukhari welcomed his Qatari counterpart, wishing him success in his new mission as Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon. They also discussed the fraternal bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the Lebanese arena, especially the Lebanese presidential file, emphasizing the necessity of a resolution. This would allow Lebanon to regain its active role in its Arab and regional surroundings.

Additionally, they discussed several issues of mutual interest.

