Environment Minister to LBCI: Local monitoring is crucial, and climate change is increasing the severity of fires

Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin affirmed, "The plan we have launched covers all regions, and climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of fires. The prevailing belief in Lebanon is that most fires result from human negligence."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "We have developed a plan in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture to monitor and combat fires, as well as a method for early detection and warning."



He added, "Local monitoring is crucial, with volunteers and environmental associations monitoring wildfires and sending images through social media and WhatsApp for combat and early warning."