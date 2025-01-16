Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



According to the plan that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam will present for his government and submit to President Joseph Aoun, Baabda will closely follow the formation process.



The direction of this process will become clearer after Salam’s meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday, which is expected to reflect the decision of the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo.



Sources indicate the duo is making both internal and external contacts that could lead to their participation in the government coalition, similar to the situation before the presidential elections, which led to their involvement in securing the election.



While the picture remains unclear, Baabda has a general vision for the shape of the government. It prefers a government that is not overly large but one that includes the usual number of key portfolios, consisting of nonpartisan ministers with competence and integrity.



It also wants a significant female presence in the government. This vision was previously presented by President Aoun to Prime Minister-designate Salam in their meeting, during which Salam proposed including members of the diaspora.



Aoun agreed, provided that the chosen members of the Lebanese diaspora are familiar with Lebanon’s institutions and culture.



Regarding the government formula, the best option would be to form a government coalition that represents everyone, as long as it does not contradict or obstruct the general guidelines, especially since these guidelines will be limited in scope and tasks.



While awaiting the formation of the first-term government, the presidency will begin with diplomatic momentum, as France's President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Friday as the first major head of state to visit Baabda after President Aoun’s election.



Macron will arrive at the presidential palace at noon on Friday, heading a large delegation that includes the French foreign and defense ministers, as well as Lebanese-French cultural and academic figures.



Official ceremonies will take place during the visit. The presidential delegation will undertake a brief working visit, unlike previous visits that may involve signing commercial contracts between the two countries, which typically take place under a fully established government.



Macron will regard the election of a president for Lebanon as an achievement but part of a path that must be inclusive and begin with the implementation of the presidential oath. President Aoun will emphasize, above all, the necessity of Israel’s commitment to implementing the ceasefire agreement.