News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
According to the plan that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam will present for his government and submit to President Joseph Aoun, Baabda will closely follow the formation process.
The direction of this process will become clearer after Salam’s meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday, which is expected to reflect the decision of the Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo.
Sources indicate the duo is making both internal and external contacts that could lead to their participation in the government coalition, similar to the situation before the presidential elections, which led to their involvement in securing the election.
While the picture remains unclear, Baabda has a general vision for the shape of the government. It prefers a government that is not overly large but one that includes the usual number of key portfolios, consisting of nonpartisan ministers with competence and integrity.
It also wants a significant female presence in the government. This vision was previously presented by President Aoun to Prime Minister-designate Salam in their meeting, during which Salam proposed including members of the diaspora.
Aoun agreed, provided that the chosen members of the Lebanese diaspora are familiar with Lebanon’s institutions and culture.
Regarding the government formula, the best option would be to form a government coalition that represents everyone, as long as it does not contradict or obstruct the general guidelines, especially since these guidelines will be limited in scope and tasks.
While awaiting the formation of the first-term government, the presidency will begin with diplomatic momentum, as France's President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Friday as the first major head of state to visit Baabda after President Aoun’s election.
Macron will arrive at the presidential palace at noon on Friday, heading a large delegation that includes the French foreign and defense ministers, as well as Lebanese-French cultural and academic figures.
Official ceremonies will take place during the visit. The presidential delegation will undertake a brief working visit, unlike previous visits that may involve signing commercial contracts between the two countries, which typically take place under a fully established government.
Macron will regard the election of a president for Lebanon as an achievement but part of a path that must be inclusive and begin with the implementation of the presidential oath. President Aoun will emphasize, above all, the necessity of Israel’s commitment to implementing the ceasefire agreement.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Government
Nawaf Salam
Joseph Aoun
Baabda
Emmanuel Macron
France
Next
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
Israel-Gaza deal: What’s next after Netanyahu's cabinet meeting – The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Baabda for key discussions
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Baabda for key discussions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
France's Macron congratulates Nawaf Salam, highlights hope for change in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
France's Macron congratulates Nawaf Salam, highlights hope for change in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Prisoner exchange deal set to begin Sunday: A breakdown of the phases
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Prisoner exchange deal set to begin Sunday: A breakdown of the phases
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's internal divisions: Complications over Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel's internal divisions: Complications over Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Israel-Gaza deal: What’s next after Netanyahu's cabinet meeting – The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15
Israel-Gaza deal: What’s next after Netanyahu's cabinet meeting – The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
Lebanon News
09:36
Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information
0
Lebanon News
12:44
UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman
Lebanon News
12:44
UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
0
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
2
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
4
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
5
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
6
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
7
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
8
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More