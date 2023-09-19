General Abbas Ibrahim from Dar Al Fatwa: Internal dialogue takes precedence over any external dialogue

Lebanon News
2023-09-19 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
General Abbas Ibrahim from Dar Al Fatwa: Internal dialogue takes precedence over any external dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
General Abbas Ibrahim from Dar Al Fatwa: Internal dialogue takes precedence over any external dialogue

General Abbas Ibrahim emphasized that internal dialogue takes precedence over any external dialogue.

During his visit to the Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Ibrahim denied involvement in the presidential elections, stating that his visit to Mufti Derian was based on their shared commitment to dialogue.

In the meeting, Ibrahim said, “We are in dire need of a moderate and dialogue figure in these difficult days that Lebanon is going through.”

Lebanon News

General

Abbas Ibrahim

Dar Al Fatwa

Internal

Dialogue

External

Elections

LBCI Next
Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future
Bou Habib participates in the Arab ministerial meeting in New York
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-09

Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

MP Abou Faour: If there is no internal will stemming from Lebanese MPs and political blocs, no external attempt will yield any results

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Ouainat residents stop large numbers of illegal migrants by handing them over to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Bou Habib participates in the Arab ministerial meeting in New York

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
World News
05:06

US Defense Secretary: Ukrainian counterattack makes 'steady progress'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:05

Scare dollar: Acting BDL Governor Mansouri worries as political crisis deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Crisis at its peak: Unprecedented wave of illegal immigration hits Europe and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

MP Kanaan: We cannot continue the budget approval process at the end of the fiscal year, as it would amount to legislation violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Grave concerns: Illegal Syrian immigration networks pose growing threats in Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More