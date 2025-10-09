News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 10:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
The Egyptian Red Crescent said Thursday that 153 trucks carrying aid were headed into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Two sources from the Egyptian aid organization confirmed that "153 aid trucks entered through the Rafah crossing's bypass road, en route to the Kerem Shalom crossing, to be brought into the Gaza Strip." Among the trucks were 80 from the United Nations, 21 from Qatar and 17 from the Egyptian Red Crescent, they added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Red Crescent
Aid
Trucks
Rafah
Border
Gaza
Next
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israel says negotiators heading to Egypt Sunday night, Gaza talks to begin Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Red Cross says 'forced' to suspend Gaza City operations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-01
Red Cross says 'forced' to suspend Gaza City operations
0
World News
2025-09-02
Afghan Red Crescent: Earthquake death toll rises to 1,124
World News
2025-09-02
Afghan Red Crescent: Earthquake death toll rises to 1,124
0
World News
2025-10-06
Red Cross ready to act as intermediary in bringing Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees home
World News
2025-10-06
Red Cross ready to act as intermediary in bringing Israeli hostages, Palestinian detainees home
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Iran welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
Iran welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
Israel's Netanyahu says Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
Israel's Netanyahu says Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin 'within 24 hours' after security cabinet meeting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:00
Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin 'within 24 hours' after security cabinet meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-28
Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
0
Lebanon News
05:00
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
Lebanon News
05:00
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
4
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
6
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More