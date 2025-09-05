Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

The Lebanese army has raised its readiness level to 75% in connection with the upcoming cabinet session.



However, it has not deployed troops across Beirut, instead focusing on monitoring and securing certain sensitive points.



LBCI sources reported that there are no plans to move forces into the streets, which has kept the situation on the ground calm.



Accordingly, reports claiming readiness levels of 90% or 100% and the recall of all officers and soldiers are inaccurate.