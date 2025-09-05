Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

Lebanon News
05-09-2025 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

The Lebanese army has raised its readiness level to 75% in connection with the upcoming cabinet session.

However, it has not deployed troops across Beirut, instead focusing on monitoring and securing certain sensitive points.

LBCI sources reported that there are no plans to move forces into the streets, which has kept the situation on the ground calm.

Accordingly, reports claiming readiness levels of 90% or 100% and the recall of all officers and soldiers are inaccurate.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Cabinet

Session

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-10

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-17

Between rumors and reality: Lebanese Army on guard after reports of plot to kidnap soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:34

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-20

Iran says it replaced air defenses damaged in Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-23

Syria delays parliamentary vote in Sweida after sectarian violence

LBCI
World News
2025-08-23

Texas adopts electoral map aimed at preserving Trump's Congress grip

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More