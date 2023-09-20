News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
2023-09-20 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
The Democratic Gathering Bloc reaffirmed its steadfast position on the necessity of serious dialogue to elect a new president who does not pose a challenge to anyone and to stop wasting time and opportunities.
This is especially crucial as there is no alternative to dialogue except prolonging the presidential vacancy, which the country cannot endure any longer.
The Bloc called on the government to fulfill its duties in managing state facilities and people's affairs in accordance with the accumulating necessities in various administrations and sectors.
They specifically urged immediate action in the education sector to meet its needs, support the budget of the Lebanese University, provide teachers and educators in public and university education with the minimum rights necessary for their decent living, and ensure their ability to fulfill their roles.
They emphasized not burdening citizens with any financial burdens in the budget and encouraged adopting fair tax models, such as wealth tax, progressive taxation, and taxation on large unused properties, among other taxes that generate additional revenue for the treasury without burdening the impoverished classes.
The Bloc called for a fundamental solution to the root causes leading to security deterioration in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp and for revitalizing Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue, away from the rejected performance of the current committee chairman, whose dismissal is demanded.
They urged renewed communication and understanding between all Lebanese components and Palestinian forces to prevent any suspicious exploitation of any incident of any kind and to address its consequences in accordance with the law and the procedures established by coordination between the Lebanese Army and Palestinian factions.
Lebanon News
Democratic Gathering
Dialogue
President
Election
Ain al-Hilweh
Taxation
Next
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
LBCI Sources: No Iranian involvement in Lebanese quintet meetings; national dialogue to follow constitutional election of president
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
LBCI Sources: No Iranian involvement in Lebanese quintet meetings; national dialogue to follow constitutional election of president
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
0
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
0
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
0
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
2
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
3
Lebanon News
10:52
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
Lebanon News
10:52
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
4
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
5
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
6
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
7
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe
8
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More