Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

Lebanon News
2023-09-20 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Democratic Gathering urges President&#39;s election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

The Democratic Gathering Bloc reaffirmed its steadfast position on the necessity of serious dialogue to elect a new president who does not pose a challenge to anyone and to stop wasting time and opportunities. 

This is especially crucial as there is no alternative to dialogue except prolonging the presidential vacancy, which the country cannot endure any longer.

The Bloc called on the government to fulfill its duties in managing state facilities and people's affairs in accordance with the accumulating necessities in various administrations and sectors. 

They specifically urged immediate action in the education sector to meet its needs, support the budget of the Lebanese University, provide teachers and educators in public and university education with the minimum rights necessary for their decent living, and ensure their ability to fulfill their roles. 

They emphasized not burdening citizens with any financial burdens in the budget and encouraged adopting fair tax models, such as wealth tax, progressive taxation, and taxation on large unused properties, among other taxes that generate additional revenue for the treasury without burdening the impoverished classes.

The Bloc called for a fundamental solution to the root causes leading to security deterioration in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp and for revitalizing Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue, away from the rejected performance of the current committee chairman, whose dismissal is demanded. 

They urged renewed communication and understanding between all Lebanese components and Palestinian forces to prevent any suspicious exploitation of any incident of any kind and to address its consequences in accordance with the law and the procedures established by coordination between the Lebanese Army and Palestinian factions.
 

Lebanon News

Democratic Gathering

Dialogue

President

Election

Ain al-Hilweh

Taxation

LBCI Next
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

LBCI Sources: No Iranian involvement in Lebanese quintet meetings; national dialogue to follow constitutional election of president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Hussein Hajj Hassan stresses unity and dialogue for successful presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16

Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14

Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:29

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:30

Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More