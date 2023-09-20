The Democratic Gathering Bloc reaffirmed its steadfast position on the necessity of serious dialogue to elect a new president who does not pose a challenge to anyone and to stop wasting time and opportunities.



This is especially crucial as there is no alternative to dialogue except prolonging the presidential vacancy, which the country cannot endure any longer.



The Bloc called on the government to fulfill its duties in managing state facilities and people's affairs in accordance with the accumulating necessities in various administrations and sectors.



They specifically urged immediate action in the education sector to meet its needs, support the budget of the Lebanese University, provide teachers and educators in public and university education with the minimum rights necessary for their decent living, and ensure their ability to fulfill their roles.



They emphasized not burdening citizens with any financial burdens in the budget and encouraged adopting fair tax models, such as wealth tax, progressive taxation, and taxation on large unused properties, among other taxes that generate additional revenue for the treasury without burdening the impoverished classes.



The Bloc called for a fundamental solution to the root causes leading to security deterioration in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp and for revitalizing Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue, away from the rejected performance of the current committee chairman, whose dismissal is demanded.



They urged renewed communication and understanding between all Lebanese components and Palestinian forces to prevent any suspicious exploitation of any incident of any kind and to address its consequences in accordance with the law and the procedures established by coordination between the Lebanese Army and Palestinian factions.