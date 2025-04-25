Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23

Gaza's civil defense agency reported on Friday that the death toll from an Israeli airstrike the day before on a house in the north of the Palestinian territory had risen to 23.



"Civil defense teams recovered 11 bodies last night and this morning following the Israeli bombing that targeted a residential house ... in Jabalia. This is in addition to the 12 victims recovered at the time of the attack yesterday," Mohammad al-Mughayyir, an official with the agency, told AFP.



AFP