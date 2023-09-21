Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them

Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone&#39;s interest, especially those who fabricate them
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, wrote on X platform, "From Ain Ebel to Awkar, yesterday witnessed two serious incidents that reveal an intention to escalate field actions by those seeking to destroy the republic. The Lebanese people wish to eliminate checkpoints, identity verification, and gunfire at embassies – scenes by establishing a respected state. Beware of the escalation of these incidents, as they will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them."

Lebanon News

MP

Sami Gemayel

Escalation

Incidents

Interest

LBCI Next
Abou Haidar to LBCI: Bloomberg allows unification of exchange rate
Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-11

Escalation in Ain al-Hilweh camp resulted in 108 injured individuals

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-07

Pinterest’s new computer vision-powered body type technology to make search more inclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-24

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Health Minister addresses UN on pandemic preparedness and solidarity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Abou Haidar to LBCI: Bloomberg allows unification of exchange rate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

ASEAN once again condemns violence in Burma despite internal divisions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-17

French envoy's Lebanon visit: A potential beginning to the Presidential election process

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

Is the Quintet becoming a Quartet? Lebanon's presidential mediation uncertainty continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Historic accord on the horizon: Parties edge toward Yemen peace agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Arab heritage triumphs: Tell es-Sultan and more join UNESCO's World Heritage List

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More