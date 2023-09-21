News
Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them
Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 05:23
Gemayel on X: The escalation of incidents will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them
The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, wrote on X platform, "From Ain Ebel to Awkar, yesterday witnessed two serious incidents that reveal an intention to escalate field actions by those seeking to destroy the republic. The Lebanese people wish to eliminate checkpoints, identity verification, and gunfire at embassies – scenes by establishing a respected state. Beware of the escalation of these incidents, as they will not be in anyone's interest, especially those who fabricate them."
