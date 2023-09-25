The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has noted that Lebanese banks continue settling deposits made in pre-crisis dollars, aiming to maintain this policy until the sector's extinction and thus avoid restructuring the banking sector.



The Observatory affirmed that Lebanese commercial banks do not include their losses in the income statements they publish, claiming to be making new profits despite bankruptcy. It also pointed out that the private sector cannot repay its loans, while the state has faltered paying euro-denominated bonds.



It considered that the banks are "exploiting the decision of the State Council to accept their appeal against a ministerial decision recommending the recognition of the inability of the Banque du Liban (BDL) to fulfill its obligations (regarding deposits and certificates of deposit)," noting that "banks have made profits thanks to commissions on financial operations and banking transactions, which is the difference between the income of funds and their outflows."