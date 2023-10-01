The Agriculture Minister to participate in the 9th Ministerial Conference of the OIC on Food Security and Agricultural Development in Qatar

Lebanon News
2023-10-01
High views
The Agriculture Minister to participate in the 9th Ministerial Conference of the OIC on Food Security and Agricultural Development in Qatar
2min
The Agriculture Minister to participate in the 9th Ministerial Conference of the OIC on Food Security and Agricultural Development in Qatar

The caretaker Agriculture Minister, Abbas Hajj Hassan, is on an official visit to Qatar to participate in the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Food Security and Agricultural Development. 

The conference is titled "Towards Achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in the OIC Member States."

The conference's primary objective is to discuss the status of agriculture and food security in OIC member states, identify priorities, and agree on strategies to address the challenges related to enhancing food security in these countries.

Minister Hajj Hassan, leading a delegation from the Agriculture Ministry, is also participating in the "Expo Qatar 2023 opening ceremonies," hosted by Doha under the slogan "Green Desert, Better Environment."  

The event will be inaugurated under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with the presence of Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and is organized by the Municipality Ministry.

This expo embodies the principles of Qatar's National Vision 2030, which places environmental management and sustainable development at the forefront of its goals and priorities.


