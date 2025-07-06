News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rescuers search for missing girls as Texas flood death toll hits 50
World News
06-07-2025 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Rescuers search for missing girls as Texas flood death toll hits 50
Rescuers searched through the night early Sunday for 27 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in Texas after torrential rains caused devastating floods that killed at least 50 people in the U.S. state.
Multiple flash flood warnings remained in place across central Texas after water surged through communities, with the Guadalupe River rising by 26 feet (eight meters) in just 45 minutes.
The Kerr County summer camp, where hundreds were staying, was left in disarray, with blankets, teddy bears, and other belongings caked in mud.
"We have recovered 43 deceased individuals in Kerr County. Among these who are deceased we have 28 adults and 15 children," said Larry Leitha, the sheriff of the flood-ravaged region.
Multiple victims were also found in other counties, bringing the death toll to 50 so far.
There was better news for Congressman August Pfluger, who said Saturday his two young daughters were safely evacuated from Camp Mystic in flooded Kerr County, where the windows of cabins were shattered, apparently by the force of the water.
"The last day has brought unimaginable grief to many families, and we mourn with them as well as holding out hope for survivors," the Texas Republican wrote on X.
It was unclear if the two girls were among the 27 that authorities said were still missing as of Saturday.
Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem said the U.S. Coast Guard was "punching through storms" to evacuate stranded residents.
"We will fly throughout the night and as long as possible," she said in a post on X.
Texas Department of Emergency Management chief Nim Kidd said air, ground, and water-based crews were scouring the length of the Guadalupe River for survivors and the bodies of the dead.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that keeping the search going throughout the night was essential, as "every hour counts."
The flooding began Friday -- the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend -- as months' worth of rain fell in a matter of hours.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that more rain was forecast, and that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."
In Kerrville on Saturday, the usually calm Guadalupe was flowing fast, its murky waters filled with debris.
"The water reached the top of the trees. About 10 meters or so," said resident Gerardo Martinez, 61. "Cars, whole houses were going down the river."
Flash floods, which occur when the ground is unable to absorb torrential rainfall, are not unusual.
But scientists say that in recent years, human-driven climate change has made extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves more frequent and more intense.
AFP
World News
United States
Rescuers
Texas
Flood
Next
UKMTO reports small vessels opened fire on another vessel off Yemen's Hodeidah
Russia says captured two more east Ukraine settlements
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-01
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-01
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
Gaza rescuers say death toll from Israeli fire rises to 56
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-25
Rescuers say death toll from Israeli strike on north Gaza home rises to 23
0
World News
2025-04-13
Death toll from Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy rises to 31: Rescuers
World News
2025-04-13
Death toll from Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy rises to 31: Rescuers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:10
New US tariff rates to kick in Aug 1 barring trade deals: Treasury Secretary
World News
10:10
New US tariff rates to kick in Aug 1 barring trade deals: Treasury Secretary
0
World News
09:02
UKMTO reports small vessels opened fire on another vessel off Yemen's Hodeidah
World News
09:02
UKMTO reports small vessels opened fire on another vessel off Yemen's Hodeidah
0
World News
06:40
Russia says captured two more east Ukraine settlements
World News
06:40
Russia says captured two more east Ukraine settlements
0
World News
05:42
Switzerland reopens Tehran embassy after a two-week closure
World News
05:42
Switzerland reopens Tehran embassy after a two-week closure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
0
Middle East News
2025-07-03
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
Middle East News
2025-07-03
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-13
Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-13
Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:50
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal
Lebanon News
11:50
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings
4
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority
5
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem
Lebanon News
05:13
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem
6
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More