Rescuers search for missing girls as Texas flood death toll hits 50

Rescuers searched through the night early Sunday for 27 girls missing from a riverside summer camp in Texas after torrential rains caused devastating floods that killed at least 50 people in the U.S. state.



Multiple flash flood warnings remained in place across central Texas after water surged through communities, with the Guadalupe River rising by 26 feet (eight meters) in just 45 minutes.



The Kerr County summer camp, where hundreds were staying, was left in disarray, with blankets, teddy bears, and other belongings caked in mud.



"We have recovered 43 deceased individuals in Kerr County. Among these who are deceased we have 28 adults and 15 children," said Larry Leitha, the sheriff of the flood-ravaged region.



Multiple victims were also found in other counties, bringing the death toll to 50 so far.



There was better news for Congressman August Pfluger, who said Saturday his two young daughters were safely evacuated from Camp Mystic in flooded Kerr County, where the windows of cabins were shattered, apparently by the force of the water.



"The last day has brought unimaginable grief to many families, and we mourn with them as well as holding out hope for survivors," the Texas Republican wrote on X.



It was unclear if the two girls were among the 27 that authorities said were still missing as of Saturday.



Department of Homeland Security head Kristi Noem said the U.S. Coast Guard was "punching through storms" to evacuate stranded residents.



"We will fly throughout the night and as long as possible," she said in a post on X.



Texas Department of Emergency Management chief Nim Kidd said air, ground, and water-based crews were scouring the length of the Guadalupe River for survivors and the bodies of the dead.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that keeping the search going throughout the night was essential, as "every hour counts."



The flooding began Friday -- the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend -- as months' worth of rain fell in a matter of hours.



The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that more rain was forecast, and that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."



In Kerrville on Saturday, the usually calm Guadalupe was flowing fast, its murky waters filled with debris.



"The water reached the top of the trees. About 10 meters or so," said resident Gerardo Martinez, 61. "Cars, whole houses were going down the river."



Flash floods, which occur when the ground is unable to absorb torrential rainfall, are not unusual.



But scientists say that in recent years, human-driven climate change has made extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and heatwaves more frequent and more intense.



