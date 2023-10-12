Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza

Lebanon News
2023-10-12 | 05:19
High views
Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza
2min
Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza

President of the Union of Food Importers, Hani Bohsali, reassured in a statement today that "at present, there is no issue regarding the supplies of foodstuffs, whether in terms of the arrival of goods or the existing stock in Lebanon." 
He emphasized at the same time that "the prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by the events in Gaza and have maintained their stability."
While confirming that "things are going well, and there is no need to take any action," he said, that "despite the instability and the pressure prevailing in Lebanon's scene, things are proceeding normally, and work at the Port of Beirut and Rafic Hariri International Airport - Beirut is normal."
He pointed out that "there is a lot of goods in the markets and warehouses, covering all categories, sufficient for at least three months."
He said, "There is no need to rush to buy and stock foodstuffs because the supplies are available," hoping that "things do not develop for the worse in terms of the occurrence of war or major security incidents that have negative repercussions on the airport and the port."
 

