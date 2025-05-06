Lebanese PM meets Egyptian Ambassador: Preparations underway for upcoming meeting of Joint Higher Committee

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Tuesday with Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, at the Grand Serail. Following the meeting, Ambassador Moussa discussed several key issues, primarily focusing on the bilateral relations between Egypt and Lebanon.



Moussa stated that preparations are underway for the upcoming meeting of the Joint Higher Committee between the two countries, which the prime ministers of both nations will chair.



He added that efforts are being made to set the meeting date in Cairo as soon as possible and to hold it within the next two months. The committee aims to produce results that align with the current stage and the aspirations of both countries in their cooperation.



Moussa also noted that discussions with Prime Minister Salam covered Lebanon's internal situation and broader regional developments.



"We agreed that the situation in the region is agitated, and this affects not only Lebanon but all the countries in the region. We also agreed on the importance of coordinating efforts to face these challenges," Moussa remarked.



He further mentioned the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad on May 17 as a potential opportunity for leaders to exchange views and discuss solutions to the region's issues. The ambassador expressed hopes that the coming period would see constructive discussions leading to outcomes that would help address the challenges facing the region.