News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In Istanbul, authorities deploy 50,000 police for May Day protests
World News
01-05-2025 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
In Istanbul, authorities deploy 50,000 police for May Day protests
Turkey deployed more than 50,000 police officers on Thursday in Istanbul, officials said, as authorities paralyzed parts of the city to prevent May Day protests.
"In total, 52,656 police officers participated in the measures taken to ensure peace and security in Istanbul," city authorities said in a statement, adding that nearly 400 people had been arrested.
AFP
World News
Turkey
Police
Istanbul
May Day
Protests
Next
Russian drone attack kills two, injures 15 in Ukraine's Odesa
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-19
Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests
World News
2025-04-19
Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests
0
World News
2025-03-30
Jailed Istanbul mayor calls for 'unity' on first day of Eid
World News
2025-03-30
Jailed Istanbul mayor calls for 'unity' on first day of Eid
0
World News
2025-03-24
Erdogan says protests over jailing of Istanbul mayor are 'movement of violence'
World News
2025-03-24
Erdogan says protests over jailing of Istanbul mayor are 'movement of violence'
0
World News
2025-03-24
Turkey detains nine journalists over protests against Istanbul mayor's arrest
World News
2025-03-24
Turkey detains nine journalists over protests against Istanbul mayor's arrest
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:08
White House National Security Adviser Waltz to leave post: Reuters
World News
11:08
White House National Security Adviser Waltz to leave post: Reuters
0
World News
11:05
Global health funding faces 'greatest disruption' in memory, says WHO director
World News
11:05
Global health funding faces 'greatest disruption' in memory, says WHO director
0
World News
10:59
Sheinbaum says agreed with Trump to 'improve' US-Mexico trade balance
World News
10:59
Sheinbaum says agreed with Trump to 'improve' US-Mexico trade balance
0
World News
09:44
Next round of US-Iran talks likely delayed, Axios reports
World News
09:44
Next round of US-Iran talks likely delayed, Axios reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-25
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
World News
2025-03-25
US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia end: Kyiv delegation source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
0
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria's authorities strike deal with Druze leaders after clashes: Druze source tells AFP
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria's authorities strike deal with Druze leaders after clashes: Druze source tells AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-31
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
Lebanon News
2025-03-31
Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
2
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
3
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
6
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
7
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanon’s Ambassador to UAE says President Aoun’s visit reinforces cooperation opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Beirut
8
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More