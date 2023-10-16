Mikati meets French FM, Saudi ambassador

2023-10-16 | 10:53
Mikati meets French FM, Saudi ambassador
2min
Mikati meets French FM, Saudi ambassador

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed bilateral relations between Lebanon and France and the current situation in Lebanon and the region during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna this afternoon at the Grand Serail.

The French delegation accompanying Minister Colonna, including Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anne Grillo, and several advisers, participated in the meeting.

On the Lebanese side, the diplomatic adviser to Prime Minister Mikati, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, and former minister Nicolas Nahas were present.

During the meeting, Mikati "emphasized the need to make all necessary contacts and diligent efforts to keep Lebanon away from regional tensions, considering that "the ceasefire contributes to achieving this."

He also stressed "the necessity of intensifying high-level international and Arab meetings to prevent escalation."

In turn, Minister Colonna expressed her concern about the situation in the region, stating that "France supports Egypt's proposal to hold a meeting for leaders of some Arab and European countries, in addition to the permanent members of the Security Council. France is trying to find a framework to solve the current issues and explore solutions that prevent unpredictable escalation."


Mikati also received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the importance of working to keep Lebanon away from the tensions in the region.

The ambassador handed over an invitation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to attend the fifth Arab-African Summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh on the eleventh of next month.

