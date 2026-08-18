Syria condemns unjustified 'Israeli airstrikes' on air base

Syria's foreign ministry condemned what it said was an unjustified Israeli attack on an air base in the country's northwest on Tuesday, while Israel has not commented on the incident.



Syria "condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrikes targeting" the Abu Duhur military air base in Idlib province "and considers them an unjustified act of aggression", a foreign ministry statement said, urging the international community and the United Nations Security Council to "take a firm position against Israel's repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty".



AFP