President Aoun: Lebanon welcomes Canadian support for return of southern residents

President Joseph Aoun told Canadian Minister of State for International Development Randeep Sarai that “Lebanon welcomes Canadian support to help southern residents return to their villages and secure housing, particularly in villages and towns destroyed by Israel.”



Aoun said reconstruction would be undertaken by the Lebanese state following the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of the Lebanese Army along the international border.



For his part, Sarai affirmed Canada’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability, strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries and expanding joint programs.