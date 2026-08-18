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Lebanon orders handover of ex-Syrian general Adel Issa to Syrian authorities
Lebanon News
18-08-2026 | 08:27
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Lebanon orders handover of ex-Syrian general Adel Issa to Syrian authorities
Lebanon’s Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, has ordered the handover of former Syrian army general Adel Issa, who is detained in Lebanon, to Syrian authorities to face trial over alleged crimes committed on Syrian territory.
The decision was based on the Lebanese-Syrian judicial cooperation agreement signed in 1951, after Lebanese judicial authorities determined that all legal and judicial conditions for the extradition were met, according to the National News Agency.
Judge al-Hajj tasked the Central Criminal Investigations Bureau with transferring Issa from the detention facility at Beirut’s Justice Palace to the General Directorate of General Security, in preparation for his transfer to the Lebanese-Syrian border.
Issa will then be handed over to a Syrian security committee stationed on the Syrian side of the border.
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