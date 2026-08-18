Fuel prices slightly change across Lebanon

On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 2,000, while diesel increased by LBP 8,000 and gas rose by LBP 1,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,456,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,474,000

Diesel: LBP 2,375,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,175,000