Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital

World News
18-08-2026 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital

Rebel authorities in Ethiopia's Tigray region accused the federal government of a drone strike on Tuesday near their regional capital, a serious escalation after months of tensions.

Local official Kelali Hagazi said in a statement on Facebook that federal forces "conducted a drone strike" at around 10:00 am on a farmer training centre in Dandera village, near the Tigray capital of Mekelle, adding no one was injured.

AFP

World News

accuse

Ethiopia

drone

strike

Tigray

capital

LBCI Next
Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled
Russia downs 180 drones in Moscow region overnight, mayor says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-13

Iran's Guards accuse US of endangering global oil supply

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-06

Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV

LBCI
World News
2026-07-29

More than half of England declared 'officially in drought': UK govt

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-19

Iran announces execution of two anti-govt protesters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:50

Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

LBCI
World News
02:09

Russia downs 180 drones in Moscow region overnight, mayor says

LBCI
World News
02:02

Japan's defense minister says cooperation with US, South Korea 'critical' for region

LBCI
World News
2026-08-17

Top US Democrat slams Trump's 'inane' move to shrink South Korea military drill

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-21

Israeli army: Majdal Zoun tunnel shows Hezbollah used civilian areas for military sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-02

Israeli army says sirens sound in Baram in the north

LBCI
World News
2026-04-08

North Korea fires another ballistic missile towards East Sea: Seoul

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-05

US-Israeli strikes hit airport in southwestern Iran: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Between war and the harvest: South Lebanon’s tobacco farmers hold on

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanon orders handover of ex-Syrian general Adel Issa to Syrian authorities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Fuel prices slightly change across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

President Aoun: Lebanon welcomes Canadian support for return of southern residents

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Israeli official says Netanyahu, Kushner agree US general to supervise Hamas disarming

LBCI
Middle East News
02:13

Airstrikes target military airbase in northwestern Syria, security source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
08:45

Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital

LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Syria condemns unjustified 'Israeli airstrikes' on air base

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More