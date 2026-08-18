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Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital
World News
18-08-2026 | 08:45
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Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital
Rebel authorities in Ethiopia's Tigray region accused the federal government of a drone strike on Tuesday near their regional capital, a serious escalation after months of tensions.
Local official Kelali Hagazi said in a statement on Facebook that federal forces "conducted a drone strike" at around 10:00 am on a farmer training centre in Dandera village, near the Tigray capital of Mekelle, adding no one was injured.
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