Airstrikes target military airbase in northwestern Syria, security source tells AFP

Middle East News
18-08-2026 | 02:13
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Airstrikes target military airbase in northwestern Syria, security source tells AFP
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Airstrikes target military airbase in northwestern Syria, security source tells AFP

Airstrikes carried out by unidentified aircraft early Tuesday targeted a decommissioned military airbase in northwestern Syria where forces affiliated with the Defense Ministry are stationed, a security source told Agence France-Presse.

The source, who requested anonymity, said that “unidentified aircraft bombed the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in Idlib province early Tuesday.”

The airbase has been out of service since 2012 but is currently used by Defense Ministry forces for security purposes, according to the source, who did not report any casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

AFP

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