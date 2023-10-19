Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

2023-10-19
LBCI
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation
0min
Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

Canada advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon, citing the possibility of a sudden deterioration in the security situation.

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.
In a statement, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We urge our citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon due to the armed conflict with Israel, the deteriorating security situation, and an increased risk of terrorist attacks."

They added, "In the event of an escalation in the armed conflict, commercial means of leaving the country may be affected. You should consider departing by commercial means if you can do so safely."

