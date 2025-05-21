Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli anxiety is mounting as international efforts accelerate toward establishing a Palestinian state independently of any direct political process with Tel Aviv.



Two upcoming events are at the center of Israeli concerns.



From June 11 to 13, a high-level conference is expected to be held in Paris under the leadership of French President Emmanuel Macron. The gathering will include several Palestinian and Israeli figures and European and Arab participants from political, business, and academic circles. It aims to foster dialogue and lay the groundwork for a subsequent international summit.



That next conference, jointly proposed by France and Saudi Arabia, is scheduled for June 17 to 19 at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Its stated goal is to advance peace in the region and work toward creating a Palestinian state.



Israel has already rejected an invitation to the New York summit, accusing the initiative of attempting to internationalize the conflict. In a pointed diplomatic warning, Tel Aviv reportedly threatened France with retaliatory measures, including the potential closure of the French consulate in Jerusalem and moves toward asserting full sovereignty over the West Bank.



As these diplomatic efforts intensify, particularly from European countries, Israel is facing growing international isolation. The United Kingdom recently suspended trade talks with Israel and summoned the Israeli ambassador in protest over what it called "atrocious policies" in Gaza.



Meanwhile, the European Union has announced a review of its political and economic agreement with Tel Aviv, citing the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza.



Despite mounting global pressure—described by some as a "tsunami of international sanctions"—Israel has largely brushed off the criticism. It continues its military operations in Gaza under what it calls the "Gideon Chariots."



As international outrage rises and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to press on with the war, the human toll in Gaza continues to climb. Dozens of civilians are killed daily, and tens of thousands of children are now facing the threat of starvation.